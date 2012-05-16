Reverend Horton Heat to Headline Revival Festival in Austin, Texas

Reverend Horton Heat has been named the headliner at this year's Revival Festival, an annual rockabilly and Americana festival in Austin, Texas.

This year's event, the fifth annual show, takes place May 26 at 7th Street and Trinity Avenue in downtown Austin.

Other bands on the bill include Nekromantix, Lee Rocker of Stray Cats (with former GuitarWorld.com columnist Buzz Campbell on guitar), Three Bad Jacks, Psycho Devilles and The Smites (Tribute to The Smiths), plus Rosie Flores, Holy Moly!, Johnny Hootrock and Hot Rod Hillbillies.

“When I first had the idea for the festival in 2007, the first band I thought of was Reverend Horton Heat,” says Orlando Rios, the event's executive producer and founder.

“They were the first band I ever saw live and they changed my life for the better. Fans always request them and we are always glad to have them. Last year saw record attendance and even a nod from Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell with our own designated day.”

Gretsch Guitars will be the host sponsor of the second stage, The Gretsch Stage.

Tickets are available now at RevivalFest.com and at all Frontgate ticket locations. You can win a VIP experience by liking the Revival Festival Facebook page.