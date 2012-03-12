Reverend's Pete Anderson Eastsider Guitar Now Available with Maple Neck

Reverend Guitars, maker of the Pete Anderson Signature Eastsider guitar, has announced that the model now will be available with an optional maple neck.

The guitar, Reverend's second Pete Anderson Signature model, comes in S and T varieties. The Tobacco Burst versions, however, will still feature a rosewood fretboard.

From Reverend Guitars:

The Eastsider is in homage to vintage guitars, with a number of traditional features, while still maintaining the famed Reverend innovation. The guitar has a Korina body, a satin nish, and a compound radius fretboard. It is available in T-style, with two pickups and S-style, with three pickups and a tremolo. Add to that: custom alnico pickups, stainless steel saddles, and a graphite nut, and it adds up to the perfect old-meets-new guitar.

