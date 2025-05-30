Gretsch glow-up: One of our favorite parlor guitars just got a limited-edition makeover – and at $249, it’s still irresistibly affordable

Gretsch’s Jim Dandy guitars are a solid choice for players looking for an intimate playing experience, charming vintage chic, and an affordable price tag. Now, two new takes on the recipe – which introduce improved specs and new aesthetics – have entered the picture.

The Limited Edition Jim Dandy Parlor Solid Top and Limited Edition Jim Dandy Concert Solid Top acoustic guitars deliver the same small-but-versatile template that pays homage to 1930s designs.

They’re united by their shared X-braced bodies, which are brought together with solid spruce tops. That’s a marked glow-up on the laminated basswood and sapele tops that feature on the existing Jim Dandy models.

Elsewhere, they recruit laminated sapele for the back and sides, but arrive in either Parlor or Concert shapes.

Both are small, then, but the slightly increased size of the Concert will appeal to those wanting a touch more projection and maneuverability. It has a 24.75” scale length compared to the 24” of the parlor.

Gretsch believes that size doesn’t always matter, though. The Parlor, it says, “Punches above its weight with a distinct tonal clarity and throaty midrange.” The Concert, meanwhile, “strikes the perfect sweet spot of versatile tone and approachable playability for a wide variety of musical settings”.

Elsewhere, C-shaped necks are capped with walnut fingerboards and white pearloid inlays, and their bodies get a new, straight-out-the-time-machine Heritage Burst finish that oozes rich, retro appeal.

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Other hardware touches include open-gear, die-cast tuners, vintage-style pinned bridges made from walnut, and synthetic bone nuts to keep the price down without compromising performance and sound. And, priced at $249.99 apiece, there’s a lot to admire for not a lot of cash.

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

The last Jim Dandy Concert model was met with glowing praise, with GW scribe Jonathan Horsley stating: “Anyone looking for a budget acoustic with retro looks will be charmed by ol’ Mr Dandy. It’s a hard guitar to put down.” All evidence suggests the story should be no different here.

Head to Gretsch to learn more.