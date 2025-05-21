“The tone of a great-sounding single-coil and the positive characteristics of a humbucker”: PRS doubles down on its next-gen Narrowfield innovations and rolls out newly configured 3-pickup S2 and SE models

PRS has expanded its S2 and ultra-affordable SE series with five new electric guitar models that find the firm doubling down on its acclaimed Narrowfield pickup technology.

Two new additions to the S2 family and three for its price tag-slashing SE series are available. PRS Guitars COO Jack Higginbotham says the newcomers will encourage experimentation from players.

“The distinctive pickup configurations of these five guitars deliver a versatile tonal platform, whether you’re exploring subtle textures or pushing the envelope,” he says. “With both the S2 models made in our Maryland factory and the SE models made in Indonesia, our goal has been to create guitars that will inspire you and spark creativity, all at an exceptional value.”

So, what’s new? Well, the S2 Special Semi-Hollow ($2,599) is saddled with 58/15 LT humbuckers in the neck and bridge positions, and a PRS Narrowfield pickup in the middle. As PRS explains, this particular pup provides “the tone of a great-sounding single-coil and the positive characteristics of a humbucker”.

Essentially, it's a hum-free single-coil with a slightly bigger, more ’bucker-esque sound. There’s also a five-way switch to unlock a generous array of 12 different tones.

Crafted with a carved maple top and mahogany back, the tonewood choices “add a natural airiness and depth to the guitar’s tone while enhancing sustain”.

The S2 Studio ($2,449) doubles up on Narrowfield pickups, while a lone 58/15 LT humbucker holds down the fort in the treble position. Featuring another five-way switch and a push/pull tone control, it should easily deliver the firm’s famous vocal-sounding tones.

The Indonesian-built SE models have consistently proven their popularity in the affordable guitar market, as reflected in Reverb’s best-selling guitar lists year after year. Now that lineup has expanded with an intriguing triple threat of new builds.

Here, the PRS SE Special Semi-Hollow ($1,149) offers a versatile HSH configuration. A Narrowfield DD (Deep Dish) pickup is flanked by 58/15 LTs, with coil-tap switching and maple tops also featuring.

The S2 Studio, meanwhile, ($1,099) is home to a HSS setup with, as ever, a 58/18 LT ‘bucker in the bridge, and two Narrowfield DDs beyond it. That sees the guitar excelling with “humbucking warmth, single-coil sparkle, and everything in between”.

Finally, the S2 Studio Standard ($849) takes that recipe into an all-mahogany design and caps it with a vintage-style pickguard. It copies the same HSS config as the other Studios mentioned here. Once more, a five-way switch – present on all these new guitars – vows to help unlock uncompromising and versatile tonal flavors.

PRS is celebrating 40 years of craftsmanship in 2025 and is releasing new guitars every month to mark the milestone. Other notable additions to the class of '25 include its new-look SE electrics, two new Core models inspired by pre-factory builds, and Paul Reed Smith's guitar of choice.

The new S2 and SE models are available now.

Head to PRS for more.