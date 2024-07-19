“It was in quite a parlous state… Scott’s blood was on there – his physical remnants were on the guitar”: Richard Hawley on how he came to own Scott Walker’s Fender Telecaster

Hawley recalls the Pulp recording session that served as the catalyst for his friendship with the late Walker

Richard Hawley's guitars are as inextricably linked to time and memory as his songs. One of his more recent acquisitions, a mid-'70s Telecaster, is the epitome of this, formerly belonging to esteemed experimental artist and producer Scott Walker.

In a new interview with Guitarist, Hawley revealed that before he passed away in 2019, Walker had personally asked his daughter Lee to give Hawley his guitar.

