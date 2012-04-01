Rock Community Reacts to Death of Longtime Slayer Guitar Tech Armand Crump

Armand Crump, Slayer’s longtime guitar tech, died yesterday, March 31. The cause of death has not yet been revealed. He leaves behind his girlfriend, Cassandra Dines, plus several family members and friends.

Slayer’s Dave Lombardo commented on the loss of Crump:

“Slayer and the metal road crew community is mourning the loss of a hard worker and dear friend Armand Butts Crump III. He was the best; he had to be to work for Kerry King. I'm going to miss him f—ing with me from stage left. I still can't believe it. We are deeply saddened. RIP ABCIII.”

Members of the rock and metal communities have been Tweeting thoughts about Crump's passing:

Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine): Rest In Peace Slayer's longtime guitar tech, Armand Crump.

Zach Myers of Shinedown: “For the big man with a even bigger heart … Boise tonight is got Armand! Thanks for being so nice to me.” Guns N’ Roses also offered their heartfelt condolences via Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague and friend – Guitar Tech – Your spirit lives on! RIP Armand”

Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses): We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague and friend – Guitar Tech http://on.fb.me/ArmandButtsCrump – Your spirit lives on! RIP Armand

Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick): 1 of the best gtr tech's I've ever known, Armand Crump-whom I borrowed from my friend Kerrry last year-has passed away. RIP AC

Unearth (@Unearthofficial): RIP Armand Crump. One of the nicest dudes working in metal. Thanks for taking care of us when we toured with Slayer.

Robb Flynn (@TheGeneralMH): RIP Armand

Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares): My heart goes out to the Crump Family and his long time girlfriend Cassandra . RIP Armand ,Save me some Tacos in Heaven

Michael Amott (@Michael_Amott): Just heard about guitarist Kerry King's longtime tech Armand Crump passing away. Great guy… Was always cool to see him. Very sad news. RIP

B.C. Rich Guitars (@OfficialBCRich): R.I.P Armand Crump – You will be missed by all. B.C. Rich