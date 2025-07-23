“Ozzy changed the world. For millions of people, it’s nearly impossible to imagine where we might be if he hadn’t”: Ozzy Osbourne, 1948-2025 – the guitar world pays tribute

Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76, the music world has come out in full force to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the legendary heavy metal singer.

Yesterday (July 22), Ozzy's family confirmed in a statement that he had passed away “with his family surrounded by love”. The Prince of Darkness’ death comes mere weeks after he reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for their Back to the Beginning farewell show.

In the wake of the announcement, some of Osbourne’s closest friends and collaborators – as well as those who have been moved by his presence over the decades – have taken to social media to honor the music and memory of the Godfather of Heavy Metal.

Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – along with the likes of Dave Mustaine, Brian May, Slash, Metallica, Ronnie Wood, Pantera, Steve Vai and more – have all offered emotional tributes.

Tom Morello, who MD’d Osbourne’s Back to the Beginning farewell show, posted a picture of the pair with the caption, “God bless you Ozzy.” Yungblud, who was included on the bill and shared a heartwarming exchange with Ozzy on the night, wrote an especially powerful tribute, reflecting, “I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.”

“It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica,” James Hetfield and co wrote on X. “Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind.”

Ozzy’s longest-serving guitarist, Zakk Wylde, shared a clip of the two on stage at Back to the Beginning, and wrote, “Thank you for blessing the world [with] your kindness and greatness Oz. You brought light into so many lives and made the world a better place.”

“Ozzy changed the world and for millions of people all over the world, it’s nearly impossible to imagine where we might be if he hadn’t,” Lamb of God wrote. “So even as we mourn his passing, we celebrate his life.”

More tributes for Ozzy Osbourne can be found below.

A post shared by Zakk Wylde (@zakkwyldebls) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) A photo posted by on

A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Sir Brian May (@brianmayforreal) A photo posted by on

Dear Ozzy, I’m gonna miss you. Not nearly as much as your incredible soulmate, Mrs. Osbourne. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us all. See you on the other side!Dave Mustaine pic.twitter.com/pudBLGHpDsJuly 22, 2025

I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne 💔🙏 What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham🙏☀️❤️🎤 pic.twitter.com/Z6V2CNXWNGJuly 22, 2025

OZZY RIPIt’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind. Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play… pic.twitter.com/Am4UZbLXpwJuly 22, 2025

A post shared by Slash (@slash) A photo posted by on

RIP @ozzyosbourne Thank you for all that you did for metal & Pantera. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Amy & Louis, we are so very sorry for your loss ❤️‍🩹📷: @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/qmo308OVdhJuly 22, 2025

A post shared by Steve Vai (@stevevaihimself) A photo posted by on

Rest in peace, Ozzy. And thank you for a lifetime of inspiration. Rock and Roll would not be as loud or as fun without you. You will be forever missed.Our deepest condolences to the entire Osbourne and Sabbath family.📷 @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/b6aWe8msKoJuly 22, 2025

Sad to report Ozzy has passed away. He was a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide. Prayers and condolences go out to the Osborne family. https://t.co/DUywhl6eFBJuly 22, 2025

A post shared by Joe Bonamassa (@joebonamassa) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Scott Ian (@scottianthrax) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Billie Joe (@billiejoearmstrong) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Rush (@rush) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) A photo posted by on

RIP @OzzyOsbourne Thank you for all that you did for music and for Mötley Crüe. None of this would be same if it wasn’t for you and you will be missed. Our thoughts are with the Osbourne family. 🖤#ozzyosbourne #mötleycrüe pic.twitter.com/eLuElVIYxjJuly 22, 2025

We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever. From Black Sabbath to his solo work, Ozzy redefined what it meant to be heavy. He did it all with heart, grit, and that wild spirit only he could bring.Our… pic.twitter.com/GNR3Rcw2wUJuly 22, 2025

The loss we feel today is immeasurable. Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath created heavy metal…and with it, they created a world in which generations of people could feel accepted and welcome…safe and free to be their authentic selves knowing that they won’t ever be alone. Ozzy… pic.twitter.com/0zGgDIfTYOJuly 22, 2025

A post shared by Jared James Nichols (@jaredjamesnichols) A photo posted by on

Much luv to Sharon and the beautiful Osbourne FamilySo sorry to hear of your loss.Rest easy Ozzy.. pic.twitter.com/DCc9VsguFoJuly 22, 2025

A post shared by Mark Morton (@mark.duane.morton) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Steve Stevens (@stevestevens) A photo posted by on

Farewell Ozzy … what a journey … sail on up there .. finally at peace .. you truly changed the planet of rock!July 22, 2025

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) A photo posted by on