“Ozzy changed the world. For millions of people, it’s nearly impossible to imagine where we might be if he hadn’t”: Ozzy Osbourne, 1948-2025 – the guitar world pays tribute

Zakk Wylde, Tom Morello, Yungblud, Slash, Ronnie Wood and more have all come out to remember the life and legacy of the legendary singer

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs on stage during the &#039;Never Say Die!&#039; Tour at Lewisham Odeon, London on May 27, 1978
(Image credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns via Getty Images)

Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76, the music world has come out in full force to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the legendary heavy metal singer.

Yesterday (July 22), Ozzy's family confirmed in a statement that he had passed away “with his family surrounded by love”. The Prince of Darkness’ death comes mere weeks after he reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for their Back to the Beginning farewell show.

In the wake of the announcement, some of Osbourne’s closest friends and collaborators – as well as those who have been moved by his presence over the decades – have taken to social media to honor the music and memory of the Godfather of Heavy Metal.

Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – along with the likes of Dave Mustaine, Brian May, Slash, Metallica, Ronnie Wood, Pantera, Steve Vai and more – have all offered emotional tributes.

Tom Morello, who MD’d Osbourne’s Back to the Beginning farewell show, posted a picture of the pair with the caption, “God bless you Ozzy.” Yungblud, who was included on the bill and shared a heartwarming exchange with Ozzy on the night, wrote an especially powerful tribute, reflecting, “I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.”

“It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica,” James Hetfield and co wrote on X. “Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind.”

Ozzy’s longest-serving guitarist, Zakk Wylde, shared a clip of the two on stage at Back to the Beginning, and wrote, “Thank you for blessing the world [with] your kindness and greatness Oz. You brought light into so many lives and made the world a better place.”

“Ozzy changed the world and for millions of people all over the world, it’s nearly impossible to imagine where we might be if he hadn’t,” Lamb of God wrote. “So even as we mourn his passing, we celebrate his life.”

More tributes for Ozzy Osbourne can be found below.

