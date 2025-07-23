Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarists through the years: the players who served the Prince of Darkness for his classic albums and tours, in pictures

The news came mere weeks after the Black Sabbath singer had reunited with his old bandmates – and made his highly anticipated return to the stage – for the Back to the Beginning farewell show.
For his final send-off, it was fitting that Ozzy would line up alongside both Tony Iommi, the player with whom he revolutionized heavy music, and Zakk Wylde, who ended up becoming his longest-serving six-string sidemen.
But between those two players, Ozzy partnered with a long line of guitar players, collaborating with big-name artists and lesser-known talents over the course of his prolific career. Indeed, his impeccable taste in guitarists is almost as legendary as the man himself, with Ozzy turning aspiring artists into household names, and giving big breaks to those who have since become heroes in their own right.
From the virtuosic Randy Rhoads, who helped shaped Ozzy's early post-Sabbath days, to the likes of Brad Gillis, who served small-yet-crucial roles in the larger Osbourne ecosystem, the Prince of Darkness's list of collaborators isn't short of top tier players.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for almost five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
