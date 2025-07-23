Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarists through the years: the players who served the Prince of Darkness for his classic albums and tours, in pictures

Yesterday (July 22, 2025), it was announced that Ozzy Osbourne – the Prince of Darkness, who had helped forge the very sound of heavy metal – had passed away at the age of 76.

The news came mere weeks after the Black Sabbath singer had reunited with his old bandmates – and made his highly anticipated return to the stage – for the Back to the Beginning farewell show.

For his final send-off, it was fitting that Ozzy would line up alongside both Tony Iommi, the player with whom he revolutionized heavy music, and Zakk Wylde, who ended up becoming his longest-serving six-string sidemen.

But between those two players, Ozzy partnered with a long line of guitar players, collaborating with big-name artists and lesser-known talents over the course of his prolific career. Indeed, his impeccable taste in guitarists is almost as legendary as the man himself, with Ozzy turning aspiring artists into household names, and giving big breaks to those who have since become heroes in their own right.

From the virtuosic Randy Rhoads, who helped shaped Ozzy's early post-Sabbath days, to the likes of Brad Gillis, who served small-yet-crucial roles in the larger Osbourne ecosystem, the Prince of Darkness's list of collaborators isn't short of top tier players.

Below, you can find the guitarists who wrote and played on Ozzy’s classic albums and took part in his legendary tours.

Image 1 of 8 Randy Rhoads joined Ozzy Osbourne in 1979, and remained part of the band until his tragic death in 1982. Rhoads set the bar unenviable high for future Ozzy guitarists, with the former Quiet Riot virtuoso showcasing his generational chops – which lead to some fan-perceived rivalry with Eddie Van Halen – on Blizzard of Ozz (1980) and Diary of a Madman (1981). He tragically died in a plane crash at the age of 25. The above photo was taken on January 24, 1982, during. show at Rosemont Horizon. (Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images) In 1982, Bernié Torme's appointment by Don Arden to Ozzy's band set in motion a series of rapid-fire appointments, which would continue until halfway through the decade. Tormé's stint was brief but impactful, with the former Gillan guitarist inspiring a then-15-year-old Zakk Wylde – who'd later hold down the spot himself. The above photo was taken on April 5, 1982, at Madison Square Garden. (Image credit: Larry Marano/Getty Images) Brad Gillis stepped into help complete the Diary of a Madman tour and, after spending a few shows shadowing Tormé until he was ready to take over, the Night Ranger guitarist (briefly) took the reins. Gillis contributed to the Speak of the Devil live album, and cemented himself as a firm fan favorite, his pair of Mesa/Boogie Mark IIB amps delivering a distinguishable tone. The above photo was taken on December 14, 1982, at a gig at Wembley Arena. (Image credit: Solomon N’Jie/Getty Images) Later that same year, Jake E. Lee edged out the competition to become Ozzy's guitarist – a role he held down until 1987. During his tenure, he recorded two classic records – Bark at the Moon (1983) and The Ultimate Sin (1986) – and lent his jet-fuelled riffs and fearsome alternate-picking to the annals of Ozzy's catalog. The above photo was taken on January 30, 1984, at Madison Square Garden (Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Zakk Wylde stepped in to replace Lee in 1987, and started a tenure that would ultimately see him become Ozzy's longest-serving six-string sideman. Wylde is widely considered the definitive Ozzy guitarist, part of the Osbourne family that helped put together some of the singer's most cherished and acclaimed works – No Rest for the Wicked and No More Tears among them. The above photo was taken on July 12, 1989, during a gig in Chicago. (Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images) After replacing Jason Becker in David Lee Roth's band, Joe Holmes took on another big assignment when he joined Ozzy's band in 1995. Holmes never recorded an album with Ozzy up until the time he left in 2001, but he did help establish the Ozzfest tours. As such, his live credentials as part of the band are rivalled perhaps only by Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde. The above photo was taken during an unspecified gig. (Image credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images) The appointment of Gus G – an already experienced guitarist with 13 records under his belt with four separate band – to Ozzy's band was met with much excitement, and for good reason. Unfortunately, the hype surrounding Gus never materialized as he never got the chance to write with Ozzy, and never quite put his own stamp on the singer's song in the same way that Rhoads, Lee and Wylde did. His time wasn't without its big moments, though: his solo on Let Me Hear You Scream remains a stand-out. The above photo was taken at the House of Blues Sunset Strip on June 20, 2010. (Image credit: John Shearer/WireImageGetty Images) Zakk Wylde pictured here playing alongside Ozzy in Belgium in 2002 is a reminder of pair's enduring partnership. Wylde would join Ozzy's band on three separate occasions and, perhaps most notably, played alongside the Prince of Darkness during his farewell show in 2025. The gig took place weeks before Ozzy died. (Image credit: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)