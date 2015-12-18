Like a Rolling Stone: Guitarist Plays 25 Keith Richards Riffs in One Take

The legendary Keith Richards turns 72 today, December 18. To celebrate, the staff at Guitar Tricks challenged guitar instructor Mike Olekshy to play 25 Rolling Stones riffs in one take.
Here are the 25 riffs he plays in the clip, followed by the video. How did he do?
- 1. It's All Over
- 2. The Last Time
- 3. Satisfaction
- 4. Get Off Of My Cloud
- 5. 19th Nervous Breakdown
- 6. Let's Spend The Night Together
- 7. Mother's Little Helper
- 8. Jumpin' Jack Flash
- 9. Midnight Rambler
- 10. Street Fighting Man
- 11. You Can't Always Get What You Want
- 12. Gimme Shelter
- 13. Brown Sugar
- 14. Sway
- 15. Wild Horses
- 16. Can't You Hear Me Knocking
- 17. Bitch
- 18. Rocks Off
- 19. Tumbling Dice
- 20. Happy
- 21. Angie
- 22. Waiting On a Friend
- 23. Beast Of Burden
- 24. Shattered
- 25. Miss You
To learn how to play all of the Rolling Stones' songs, head here.