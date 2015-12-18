Like a Rolling Stone: Guitarist Plays 25 Keith Richards Riffs in One Take

The legendary Keith Richards turns 72 today, December 18. To celebrate, the staff at Guitar Tricks challenged guitar instructor Mike Olekshy to play 25 Rolling Stones riffs in one take.

Here are the 25 riffs he plays in the clip, followed by the video. How did he do?

1. It's All Over

2. The Last Time

3. Satisfaction

4. Get Off Of My Cloud

5. 19th Nervous Breakdown

6. Let's Spend The Night Together

7. Mother's Little Helper

8. Jumpin' Jack Flash

9. Midnight Rambler

10. Street Fighting Man

11. You Can't Always Get What You Want

12. Gimme Shelter

13. Brown Sugar

14. Sway

15. Wild Horses

16. Can't You Hear Me Knocking

17. Bitch

18. Rocks Off

19. Tumbling Dice

20. Happy

21. Angie

22. Waiting On a Friend

23. Beast Of Burden

24. Shattered

25. Miss You

