Rolling Stones Announce 'Beggars Banquet' 50th Anniversary Edition

The Rolling Stones will release a special edition of their 1968 album, Beggars Banquet, on November 16, in honor of the record’s 50th anniversary.

In advance of the set they have shared a new lyric video for the album’s second-side opener, "Street Fighting Man."

The new Beggars Banquet features the original album, newly remastered by Bob Ludwig, on CD and 180-gram vinyl, as well as a 12-inch mono version of "Sympathy for the Devil," cut at 45RPM and backed with an etching of the original “toilet” cover. Also included is a replica of a rare Japanese bonus disc containing a 1968 telephone interview with Mick Jagger, originally included with initial Japanese pressings of the album.

The new package comes in a gatefold jacket that features the “toilet” cover art, which was initially rejected by the Stones’ label as offensive. This is housed in an overwrap of the white “invitation” design that subsequently replaced that image.

Additionally, the Jean-Luc Godard documentary Sympathy for the Devil, (also known as One Plus One),which focused on the recording of the song of the same name, has been restored in 4K and will be re-released on Blu-ray, DVD and digital platforms on October 5.

The Beggars Banquet 50th Anniversary Edition can be pre-ordered here.