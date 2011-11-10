Rolling Stones Plan London Jam Session

Keith Richards has revealed that he will be meeting up with Charlie Watts and Ron Wood for a jam in a London studio space. While Mick Jagger was not mentioned as part of the group of Stones in attendance, Richards did add that: "Mick's welcome, and I'm sure he'll turn up, but right now we just want to get our chops down."

The Stone will be celebrating their 50th anniversary next year, and many are speculating that a tour may be in the works. When asked about the band's plans for their golden anniversary, Ronnie Wood commented: "I just hope we can perform live. It'd be great to see if that old spark is there."

Richards was quick to caution that the jam session did not necessarily mean anything as far as live dates or a new studio album. "You don't necessarily want to rehearse or write anything," he said, "you just want to touch bases. That's a good start: me, Charlie and Ronnie."