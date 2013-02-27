Rotosound Introduces Three New Guitar Slides

Rotosound has introduced a new line guitar slides. The new 2mm-thick slides come in glass, steel and brass and are available in two lengths: 60mm and 40mm.

The Pyrex Glass Bottleneck Slides are designed to be of the perfect weight and finish. They don’t dig in; they ride the strings giving a very pure, clean tone. The lovely smooth surface of these slides, gives a beautifully sweet glassy sound helping to create easy harmonics.

For a more retro, blues sound, try the Brass Slide, which gives a mellow growl, compared to a glass one. The metal is softer than the strings, making for a more tactile connection when you play. These slides have a bright resonance, high sustain and give a dirty gritty sound.

For a sound in-between these two, there's the Stainless Steel Slide. Stainless steel is corrosion resistant and possess the ability to self heal minor surface scratches which means your slide will readily keep its frictionless, streamlined finish making it effortless to move along the strings. A Steel Slide has a sharp brassy tone, with some grit in it. The tone it produces is more brash with a long sustain and sparkling harmonics.

