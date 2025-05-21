“If your idea works on an acoustic guitar, you can change the world”: John Mayer and Ernie Ball’s string experiments continue with the launch of the firm’s “most sonically complex” acoustic set yet

Ernie Ball has released a newly reimagined version of its Earthwood Bell Bronze acoustic strings with a little help from John Mayer.

Having worked with the firm for some peculiarly precise electric guitar strings last year via the Silver Sky set, Mayer and his partner in string experimentation have now turned their attention to the humble acoustic guitar.

They were teased during NAMM 2025, with Mayer championing them as “a giant leap forward in tone, playability, and durability.” Now, Ernie Ball cites them as its “most sonically complex acoustic strings to date”.

But, beyond the hype, what’s actually changed? Well, Ernie Ball is promising strings that are richer and fuller in sound in comparison to its 80/20 and Phosphor Bronze sets, whilst ensuring they don’t go too dark. Comparatively, the top end is said to be similar to its counterparts, but with a richer low-end than the Phosphor Bronze strings.

Those subtle but telling tonal differences are achieved through proprietary alloys, inspired by the metals traditionally found in bells and cymbals and unique to Ernie Ball strings.

Having chipped away at crashes and splashes, then, Ernie Ball says the strings “deliver a uniquely rich, full-bodied tone with enhanced clarity, harmonic content, and projection”.

Ernie Ball: Introducing Earthwood Bell Bronze with John Mayer - YouTube Watch On

“Acoustic guitars are the great equalizer of ideas,” says Mayer. “If your idea works here you can change the world.

“One thing I've said about guitar strings for as long as I've really played professionally is that you don't play the guitar, you play the strings. The strings as this medium between your ideas and what the guitar can do is a really important one,” he adds. “When you get it right, you don't have to think about it anymore.”

He also makes an interesting point regarding the revival of the acoustic guitar. Some of today's leading guitar stars – from Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift to Tim Henson and Charlie Robbins – are making magic with acoustics, and making the instrument more appealing again.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

“It wasn't until the last 10 years or so that acoustic guitar has really stood at the forefront of pop culture, of youth culture, of high-energy creativity from young people,” Mayer continues. “There is no stage too big for the music you can make on an acoustic guitar.”

Recognizing this, Ernie Ball has also recently partnered with Tim Henson for a signature nylon guitar string set.

Expectations for the new set are high considering that GW News Editor, Matt Owen, found that the Silver Slinky package ended his years-long quest to find the perfect set of Stratocaster strings. Will this set get a similarly revelatory response from players?

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Ernie Ball) (Image credit: Ernie Ball) (Image credit: Ernie Ball) (Image credit: Ernie Ball)

The Earthwood Bell Bronze acoustic guitar sets are available in four gauges: Extra Light 10-50, Light 11-52, Medium Light 12-54, and Medium 13-56. They are priced at $12.99 per pack.

Visit Ernie Ball for more.

John Mayer, meanwhile, has hinted that Dead & Company might record new music having shocked the guitar world by playing an amp modeler at Coachella.