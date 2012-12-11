Rush, Heart, Albert King Among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2013 Inductees

Earlier today, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially announced its list of inductees for 2013. Heading up the class is Canadian prog-rock trio Rush, who have long been noted as one of the Hall's most egregious omissions.

"We are honored to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," said the band in a post on their official Facebook page. "The 3 of us are especially appreciative of our loyal fans whose support and dedication has gone a long way to making this possible. P.S. And special thanks to our moms for voting 6000 times!"

Joining them will be blues-guitar great Albert King, Heart, Randy Newman, Donna Summer and iconic rap group Public Enemy.

The induction ceremony is set to take place on April 18th, 2013 at the Nokia Theater. It will be aired on HBO the following month.

Rush's latest album, Clockwork Angels, landed at No. 2 on Guitar World's list of the 50 best albums of 2012.

