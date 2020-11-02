IK Multimedia first announced the Axe I/O Solo earlier this year, and the compact audio interface, which allows for advanced tone shaping for guitarists, has been making waves ever since.

And it’s not hard to understand why. The bus-powered two input/three output USB audio interface packs IK's PURE microphone preamp, an instrument input with proprietary tone-shaping options, an exclusive Amp Out to incorporate real gear into a recording setup and 24-bit, 192 kHz converters with a wide dynamic range, and plenty of additional features into an easy-to-navigate unit.

And that’s not all – there’s also an active/passive pickup selector, PURE and JFET input stages and IK’s Z-Tone impedance-adapting circuit.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

That’s a whole lot of functionality in a small, highly-portable enclosure.

But fear not: We hooked up Sarah Longfield, who Guitar World named one of the world’s top seven- and eight-string guitarists, with her very own Axe I/O Solo, and she put together a quick and easy demo of the many features the unit has to offer.

Needless to say, Longfield was mightily impressed. “I think it’s an awesome entry level interface,” she says. “It’s small, it’s compact it’s easy to travel with and you’re going to be able to re-amp right on the spot. It’s a great addition to almost any studio.”

We would agree.

For Sarah’s full tutorial, check out the video above.

And for more info on the Axe I/O Solo, head to IK Multimedia.