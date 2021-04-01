Scott Ian and Corey Taylor team up with Dave Lombardo and Lzzy Hale for new Netflix movie theme song, Thunder Force

Anthrax’s Scott Ian and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo have teamed up with Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, along with cellist Tina Guo and composer Fil Eisler, for a new song, Thunder Force.

The track is the lead single from the soundtrack to the forthcoming Netflix comedy-action film of the same name. Thunder Force stars Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman and Bobby Cannavale, and is written and directed by Ben Falcone.

According to the film’s Wikipedia page, the plots reads: “In a world terrorized by supervillains, one woman has developed the process to give superpowers to regular people. But when scientist Emily Stanton (Spencer) accidentally imbues her estranged best-friend Lydia (McCarthy) with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team.

"Now, it is up to Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of The King (Cannavale).”

On Apr 9th, #netflix releases #ThunderForce I have the pleasure of not only scoring the movie but having two of my childhood heroes @Scott_Ian and @TheDaveLombardo play on the score. 🤟🤟! More soon, follow for soundtrack details. 📸 @alexelena007 #scottian #davelombardo pic.twitter.com/PLAxGFRGkYMarch 9, 2021 See more

In addition to the Thunder Force theme song, Ian and Lombardo contributed guitar and drums, respectively, to the score. Explained Ian in an interview with Loudwire, “[Fil] would send us all the cues with explanations about the ins and outs. It's like you're just learning a whole bunch of really short songs.

"And then we got together and we were going over stuff in the studio, because I was just making sure I was playing all the parts right. It was Fil who mentioned, ‘What would you think about trying to write a Thunder Force theme song that they would roll over the end credits?’

"And he said, ‘I can't promise they're ever gonna use anything.’ But I was like, ‘Why not? What do we got to lose? Let's make music.’ ”

Regarding the Thunder Force song, he continued, “The three of us recorded [a demo], and then I sent it to Corey, saying, ‘Hey, what do you think of this? You want to write to this? Would you want to sing on this and write the lyrics?’ And he was all over it. So, we made a demo, and then Fil had to submit it to Ben and Melissa.”

Thunder Force is out April 9. Head over to Netflix for more information.