Scott Reeder, Tracy Wormworth and Doug Wimbish are your Bassist of the Year judges

Guitarist of the Year 2020 is in full swing, and we're receiving some truly spectacular entries all round. Categories this year include Acoustic Guitarist, Electric Guitarist, Bassist, Young Guitarist (17 and under) and Guitar Teacher of the Year.

For those new to the competition, Guitarist of the Year is a search for the most talented players in the world, hosted by Guitar World, Guitar Player and Bass Player.

Today, we're excited to share with you this year's judges for the Bassist category. Judging your submissions will be Kyuss legend Scott Reeder, longtime B-52's bassist Tracy Wormworth and Living Colour's Doug Wimbish.

Winners will not only receive high-ticket prizes, but they'll also feature in Bass Player - and get a ton of online exposure to boot.

Entries cost $30, a portion of which will be donated to the NAMM foundation, a music-based charity that supports music education and music making for people of all ages and abilities. Guitar Teacher of the Year is free to enter. We’re accepting submissions for all categories between September 1 and October 31, so get yours in now.

To enter the paid-entry categories, players must shoot and submit a video (up to three minutes long) of themselves playing to YouTube or Vimeo, and fill out a brief nomination form. For Guitar Teacher of the Year, students must nominate their teachers, and the teachers with the most nominations will be featured and judged.

To enter, head to Guitarist of the Year Awards.

Scott Reeder

The longtime session star and studio owner Scott Reeder made his name as a member of Kyuss, and has been involved in many projects over the years with a range of artists including Dave Grohl.

Tracy Wormworth

Tracy Wormworth enjoyed her first hit with the Waitresses before becoming an in-demand stage and studio with Sting and other musicians. She's now a long-time member of the B-52's.

Doug Wimbish

Doug Wimbish was a member of the legendary Sugar Hill house band before recording sessions for Mick Jagger, Madonna, Annie Lennox, Seal and many other musicians. He has been a member of the rock band Living Colour since 1992.