See a Guitar Built from a Microwave Oven

Now these are some hot licks.

People build guitars from all sorts of things. So why not a microwave oven?

An Instagrammer by the name of Victor_Gknr posted this video of him and a pal transforming a microwave into a smoking hot ax that can serve up meals between Dimebag Darrell licks. Mmm...tasty.

Have a look.

