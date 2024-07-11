“We are proud to present this bespoke genealogy to you, told in a new and innovative way”: Shania Twain presented with a stunning handmade guitar in celebration of her musical legacy and Irish heritage

The Telecaster-style guitar was handmade by Woodstock Guitars in Ukraine and adorned with intricate artwork by Irish artist David Rooney

Shania Twain has been presented with a bespoke guitar that celebrates her Irish heritage by EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum. The unique instrument represents Twain's rich ancestry through intricate artwork by Irish illustrator David Rooney.

The presentation of this guitar at Malahide Castle in the Republic of Ireland was in celebration of Twain playing to Irish audiences in Cork, Belfast, and Dublin last month.

