30 YouTube guitar heroes join forces for world’s biggest all-female shred-a-thon

Online guitar star Cait Devin is no stranger to arranging a mega-shred collaboration video, having previously masterminded two installments of her Shredding For Hope fundraiser series that spanned a wealth of YouTube guitar talent.

Now, just as we thought Devin’s collaborations couldn’t get even more epic, the 20-year-old has returned with another mammoth shred-a-thon, this time recruiting the expert services of 30 – yes, thirty – female guitar players for Shredding For Hope 3.

Well, 29 female guitar players, to be precise, with Bradley Hall sneaking his way onto the lineup by assuming the identity of “Brandy” Hall.

Posted to Hall’s YouTube channel, the 12-minute video – a fitting finale to the fundraising trilogy – is both a technical tour de force and phrasing masterclass, with each player serving up a barrage of mind-boggling bends, sublime sweeps and sensational two-hand tapping sequences.

Those enlisted for the epic shred-fest include Rhea Thompson, Courtney Cox, Gretchen Menn, Silvia Pistolesi, Emily Barone, Abby K and JJ’s One Girl Band.

Nili Brosh, Nikki Stringfield, Lexi Rose, Loida Liuzzi, Thalia Bellazecca and Nikki Stevens are also on the bill, and are joined by Juliana Wilson, Ravyn Bedard and Helena Nagagata. The entire lineup can be found in the video below.

Using her Epiphone SG, Devin kicks things off in style, serving up a silky fretboard-spanning, slide-heavy sequence that precedes a dive-bomb-infused shred barrage from JJ’s One Girl Band.

Brosh is also on top form with an eight-bar interlude that sees her wield her trusty yellow Ibanez to maximum effect, with Ariel Bellvalaire rounding off the jam with some customary pinch harmonics, high-gain runs and sustain-drenched, vibrato-infused bends.

As was the case with the first two editions of Shredding For Hope, the collaboration aims to raise money for There With Care – a charity that provides support for children and families facing critical illness. Those who donate to the cause will also be in with a chance of winning a bundle of guitar-related goodies.

Included in the bundle is a set of Elixir electric guitar strings, pack of Dunlop jazz guitar picks, Ernie Ball instrument polish, audio cable management set, guitar strap and an issue of Vintage Guitar Magazine.

To donate, text “shredfest” to 44-321, or visit There With Care’s Give Lively page.

The winner of the guitar bundle will be announced on Cait Devin's Instagram page on June 26.

Head over to There With Care to find out more about its mission.