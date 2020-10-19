This might be one of the most star-studded YouTube guitar collaborations you'll ever see

If you're a regular frequenter of the YouTube guitar sphere, you'll likely be no stranger to the odd musical collaboration, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. None, however, are as impressive or as star-studded as this one.

Cait Devin – a 19-year-old guitarist from New York – has managed to recruit just about every one of the YouTube guitar community's A-listers – as well as a few other famous faces – for an all-star charity shred collaboration video.

The video – hosted on Bradley Hall's YouTube channel – features a total of 28 players including Jared Dines, Stevie T, Nik Nocturnal, Joel Hoekstra, Become The Knight, Rob Chapman and loads more, all of which throw down their very best licks in the name of a good cause.

The charity it's all for is There With Care, an organization that helps children and families facing critical illness.

To donate to the charity, you can text “shredfest” to 44321. Additionally, the highest donor will win a variety of prizes, including the option to play on the next mega shred collaboration and a free virtual guitar lesson with Mike Dawes and Miles Dimitri Baker.

Devin is planning to pick the winner on October 24. But fear not – she also says another charity collaboration is scheduled for December.

For more information, including a full list of the guitarists featured, click on the YouTube link above.

To learn more about the charity, head to There With Care.