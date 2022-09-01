Silvertone’s sought-after Twin Twelve 1484 amp hits the floor with new Jackson Audio pedal collaboration

Silvertone is a storied brand in the history of American guitars, and now new distributor RBI has partnered with Jackson Audio to replicate its cult classic Twin Twelve amp in pedal form.

Produced from 1963 to 1967, the Twin Twelve became Silvertone’s flagship amp. It was loosely based on Fender combos of the day, but cheaper components and construction gave it a scuzzier character all its own (opens in new tab) – a sound that has since been employed by the likes of Jack White, Dave Grohl, Beck, Billie Joe Armstrong and Dan Auerbach.

Jackson Audio is aiming to bring this sound to a new generation, promising a meticulously replicated tone experience that can function as a studio grade preamp, booster, EQ or overdrive pedal depending on how the tone controls are set.

Knobs for Volume, Bass, Treble and Gain make up that very control set, while the pedal runs from a standard 9V DC power supply.

There are no demos of the pedal at the time of writing, but Brad Jackson, President and CDO of Jackson Audio, claims, “If you play the two side by side, you can’t tell which is the original amp and which is the new pedal.”

Silvertone Product Manager Rick Taylor adds, “This pedal is another vital step in the revival of the iconic Silvertone name. And it’s just the start. We have more new products and accessories in the pipeline.”

The 1484 Twin Twelve pedal is available now for $249 – head to Silvertone Guitars (opens in new tab) for more info.