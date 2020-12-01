Are new Silvertone guitar models on the way?

It looks like there could be some new Silvertone electric guitars on the way.

Rhythm Band Instruments has announced it has taken over as the limited-exclusive worldwide distributor of Silvertone brand guitars, parts and accessories, and it appears the company has big plans in the works for the iconic brand, which was created by Sears in 1916 and has been owned by Samick Music Corp. since 2001.

“RBI Music already distributes a number of high-value brands globally, including Boomwhackers, Toca, Grover Pro Percussion and the Big Joe Stompbox brand of guitar accessories,” said Samick executive director William Park in a statement. “We believe they will prove an excellent fit for growing the Silvertone brand.”

Added Rhythm Band president Brad Kirkpatrick, “We are thrilled to represent this iconic brand on a worldwide basis. Jimi Hendrix and Brad Paisley are reputed to have learned on Silvertone guitars. Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend, Chris Isaacs, Paul Stanley, Jack White and Tom Petty – many of the greatest guitarists and musicians of their generations – famously played Silvertone.”

Samick introduced the Silvertone Classic series, reissues of certain popular historic Silvertone electric guitars, in 2013 and has produced acoustic guitars under the Silvertone name since 2015.

Said Rhythm Band’s EVP – Sales & Marketing Lane Davy, “The timing of this agreement couldn’t be better. Samick Music has first quality inventory on the ground in Tennessee that the MI industry is currently starving for. And, the Samick factory that produces Silvertone manufactures OEM guitars for many of the leading guitar companies.”

For more information, head to RBI Music.