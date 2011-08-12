Smashing Pumpkins Announce Fall Tour

Smashing Pumpkins will be hitting the road this October for a brief tour of the U.S. You can check out the full list of tour dates below.

The band have promised to play both hits and deep cuts, along with songs from their forthcoming new album, Oceania.

There is no release date as of yet for Oceania, which is technically part of the band's 44-song epic, Teargarden by Kaleidoscope. Smashing Pumpkins fans can also look forward to reissues of Gish and Siamese Dream later this year.