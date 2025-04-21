“It’s really quite genius, but also hard to learn – it sounds insane, but sometimes the easiest songs still get me nervous”: Kiki Wong reveals the Smashing Pumpkins song she had the most trouble with
After beating 10,000 other candidates to the gig, the guitarist set about navigating Billy Corgan’s “distinct playing style,” with one song proving more challenging than the rest
Kiki Wong had to be the best of 10,000 guitarists to earn her spot in the Smashing Pumpkins, after Billy Corgan opened to door to auditions from players all over the world in a bid to find the best candidate.
Eight people were hired full-time to sift through applications, which included one from our very own Editor-in-Chief, Michael Astley-Brown, and though the Jackson Rhoads-touting shredder aced her audition, mastering the alt rock icons' back catalog wasn’t without its challenges.
“It still shocks me that I was literally living in the desert and catapulting into a world tour with one of the most influential '90s rock ’n’ roll bands,” she says in the latest issue of Guitar World. “It has allowed me to improve as a musician and expand my musical understanding.”
She sings the praises of Billy Corgan’s “distinct playing style,” but admits that getting to grips with some of his nuances wasn’t easy.
“Learning his style was hard, but it helped me play with more feel and vibe,” she explains. “The first week of rehearsal was like a musical boot camp that taught me more than 20 years of playing by myself did.”
As to the song that gave her the most trouble, she cites Thru the Eyes of Ruby from 1995's career-high LP, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. But it isn't the song's complexity that left her scratching her head.
“It was one of the more difficult songs for me to learn since there were so many effects and different harmonizing parts. The tricky part about Smashing Pumpkins’ music is the arrangements,” Wong asserts.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“It’s orchestrated well and almost counterintuitively while still maintaining musical sensibility and mainstream appeal. It’s really quite genius, but also hard to learn – and it sounds insane, but sometimes the easiest songs still get me nervous.
“One note hanging can be more nerve-racking than a whole solo because if you miss that note, you screwed up the whole part,” Wong continued. “That’s why Today [from 1993’s Siamese Dream] sometimes gets me nervous [Laughs].”
Speaking to Guitar World previously, Wong said she had given up on the prospect of touring again, but was pushed into applying for the Pumpkins gig by her boyfriend. When the chance of an audition fell before her, it was something she wasn't going to take lightly.
“I practiced those songs in and out like my life depended on it for three weeks, she says. I watched every live video I could find on the internet of those songs from '96 to 2023, trying to analyze every move they made.
“My heart was going 1,000,000 mph [during the audition] because almost the whole OG line-up was there. It was like looking through a glimpse of my teenage years but in real life!”
Wong had earned her stripes playing with Taylor Swift, Usher, and Bret Michaels, alongside writing and performing original material with Nylon Pink, Hellfire Heart, and Vigil of War.
At the time of joining, she had amassed 674K Instagram followers thanks to her talent and character-laced content, and that follower count has seen a healthy bump since she was announced as the band’s latest recruit.
Aside from playing in the Pumpkins proper, Corgan has also called on his new guitarist for a new solo project, Billy Corgan and The Machines of God, formed to celebrate some Pumpkin classics out on the road.
Head to Magazines Direct to grab a copy of Guitar World, which also includes new interviews with and contributions from Yngwie Malmsteen, Joe Bonamassa, and Cory Wong.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
That time Stevie Wonder jammed with Stevie Ray Vaughan... and played SRV's number one Strat
“Freddie King would ask me why I never tried using thumbpicks... I really like digging in with my fingers”: He replaced Jimi Hendrix in Little Richard's band, was idolized by Stevie Ray Vaughan, and is one of the most underrated Tele slingers of all time