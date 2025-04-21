“It’s really quite genius, but also hard to learn – it sounds insane, but sometimes the easiest songs still get me nervous”: Kiki Wong reveals the Smashing Pumpkins song she had the most trouble with

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques ) Contributions from published

After beating 10,000 other candidates to the gig, the guitarist set about navigating Billy Corgan’s “distinct playing style,” with one song proving more challenging than the rest

Kiki Wong (left) and Billy Corgan perform onstage
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kiki Wong had to be the best of 10,000 guitarists to earn her spot in the Smashing Pumpkins, after Billy Corgan opened to door to auditions from players all over the world in a bid to find the best candidate.

Eight people were hired full-time to sift through applications, which included one from our very own Editor-in-Chief, Michael Astley-Brown, and though the Jackson Rhoads-touting shredder aced her audition, mastering the alt rock icons' back catalog wasn’t without its challenges.

“It still shocks me that I was literally living in the desert and catapulting into a world tour with one of the most influential '90s rock ’n’ roll bands,” she says in the latest issue of Guitar World. “It has allowed me to improve as a musician and expand my musical understanding.”

She sings the praises of Billy Corgan’s “distinct playing style,” but admits that getting to grips with some of his nuances wasn’t easy.

“Learning his style was hard, but it helped me play with more feel and vibe,” she explains. “The first week of rehearsal was like a musical boot camp that taught me more than 20 years of playing by myself did.”

As to the song that gave her the most trouble, she cites Thru the Eyes of Ruby from 1995's career-high LP, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. But it isn't the song's complexity that left her scratching her head.

Kiki Wong (left) and Billy Corgan perform onstage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was one of the more difficult songs for me to learn since there were so many effects and different harmonizing parts. The tricky part about Smashing Pumpkins’ music is the arrangements,” Wong asserts.

“It’s orchestrated well and almost counterintuitively while still maintaining musical sensibility and mainstream appeal. It’s really quite genius, but also hard to learn – and it sounds insane, but sometimes the easiest songs still get me nervous.

“One note hanging can be more nerve-racking than a whole solo because if you miss that note, you screwed up the whole part,” Wong continued. “That’s why Today [from 1993’s Siamese Dream] sometimes gets me nervous [Laughs].”

Speaking to Guitar World previously, Wong said she had given up on the prospect of touring again, but was pushed into applying for the Pumpkins gig by her boyfriend. When the chance of an audition fell before her, it was something she wasn't going to take lightly.

The Smashing Pumpkins – Sighommi - YouTube The Smashing Pumpkins – Sighommi - YouTube
Watch On

“I practiced those songs in and out like my life depended on it for three weeks, she says. I watched every live video I could find on the internet of those songs from '96 to 2023, trying to analyze every move they made.

“My heart was going 1,000,000 mph [during the audition] because almost the whole OG line-up was there. It was like looking through a glimpse of my teenage years but in real life!”

Wong had earned her stripes playing with Taylor Swift, Usher, and Bret Michaels, alongside writing and performing original material with Nylon Pink, Hellfire Heart, and Vigil of War.

At the time of joining, she had amassed 674K Instagram followers thanks to her talent and character-laced content, and that follower count has seen a healthy bump since she was announced as the band’s latest recruit.

Kiki Wong

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from playing in the Pumpkins proper, Corgan has also called on his new guitarist for a new solo project, Billy Corgan and The Machines of God, formed to celebrate some Pumpkin classics out on the road.

Head to Magazines Direct to grab a copy of Guitar World, which also includes new interviews with and contributions from Yngwie Malmsteen, Joe Bonamassa, and Cory Wong.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

That time Stevie Wonder jammed with Stevie Ray Vaughan... and played SRV's number one Strat

“Freddie King would ask me why I never tried using thumbpicks... I really like digging in with my fingers”: He replaced Jimi Hendrix in Little Richard's band, was idolized by Stevie Ray Vaughan, and is one of the most underrated Tele slingers of all time

That time Stevie Wonder jammed with Stevie Ray Vaughan... and played SRV's number one Strat

See more latest
Most Popular
3 guitar tricks you can learn from Joe Perry
“I always felt like that record could have been better if we had worked on it some more”: Looking for a blockbuster comeback album, Aerosmith turned to Van Halen producer Ted Templeman. For Joe Perry, it served as a learning experience
A silhouette of a guitar player on stage with the &#039;Guitar World Discussion&#039; badge overlaid
Guitar World Discussion: Who is the most underrated guitar player of all time?
Phil X
“I could be blazing on Instagram, and there'll still be comments like, ‘You'll never be Richie’”: The recent Bon Jovi documentary helped guitarist Phil X win over even more of the band's fans – but he still deals with some naysayers
Yngiwe Malmsteen
“The Strat was about as ‘out’ as you could get. If you didn’t have a Floyd Rose, it was like, ‘what are you doing?’”: In the eye of the Superstrat hurricane, Yngwie Malmsteen stayed true to the original
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $250 on a Gretsch semi-hollow guitar, bag a budget busting EQD delay pedal, plus all the best deals on guitar gear over the Easter weekend
Pink Floyd perform live on stage at Amsterdam Rock Circus at the Olympisch Stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands on May 22 1972 L-R David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, Rick Wright
“It's like saying, ‘Give a man a Les Paul, and he becomes Eric Clapton. It's not true’”: David Gilmour and Roger Waters hit back at criticism of the band's over-reliance on gear and synths when crafting The Dark Side of The Moon in newly unearthed clip
Fender Player II Modified Stratocaster, PRS MT 15, Jackson Misha Mansoor signature, Chase Bliss Brothers AM and Taylor Sunset Blvd acoustic
“A new signature for Misha Mansoor, but not the one we’ve been waiting for”: The essential guitar gear releases you might have missed this week, from Chase Bliss and PRS to Jackson and Fender
Led Zeppelin 1975 Jimmy Page AND Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970) performing at Madison Square Garden, New York City, 18th May 1969
“I said, ‘Let’s get Hendrix to play on it.’ His manager said, ‘Jimi’s playing shows back-to-back.’ So we got Jimmy Page”: The hit ’60s single that was supposed to feature Jimi Hendrix… but ended up with Jimmy Page
American singer, songwriter and Texas blues guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan and his brother, American blues-rock guitarist, singer and founder of The Fabulous Thunderbirds Jimmie Vaughan, pose backstage at the Royal Oak Music Theater during the &quot;Soul to Soul&quot; world tour, on February 14, 1986, in Royal Oak, Michigan
“There are people who think it makes a big difference to the sound. Stevie always sounded the same whether it was rosewood or maple”: Jimmie Vaughan says your fretboard choice doesn’t matter – and SRV is his proof
Craig Ross playing Jeff Beck&#039;s Yardburst on stage
“Jeff Beck used to love seeing him and Lenny play live – it feels full circle”: Lenny Kravitz guitarist Craig Ross has been playing Jeff Beck’s $490,000 Yardburst Les Paul onstage for an entire tour