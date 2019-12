Softshred guitar hero Myrone has been working on a retro racing game called Drift Stage. According to Gear Gods, the game will "out-neon your auntie’s 1991 leg warmers."

To celebrate the release of the game’s bitchin' soundtrack, the Gear Gods gang jumped into a super-sporty convertible and headed down California's Pacific Coast Highway as Myrone played through the Drift Stage track “Ski Resort 87” in a single take using his IK Multimedia’s iRig HD 2.

You can see the results below. Buckle up!

Hear more of Myrone's tones right here.