Soilwork's David Andersson Premieres "The Ride Majestic" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

In the exclusive video below, Soilwork's David Andersson discusses the band's new—and 10th—album, The Ride Majestic, which was released today via Nuclear Blast Records.

He also plays plenty of guitar in the clip, even providing a playthrough of "The Ride Majestic (Aspire Angelic)," the title track from the new album.

The Ride Majestic is available in various formats (CD, vinyl, TS/CD bundle).

Since we're on the topic, be sure to join Bjorn “Speed” Strid and Dirk Verbeuren to hear the new album at the official The Ride Majestic NYC listening party, which takes place 9 tonight (August 28) at Duff’s Brooklyn (168 Marcy Ave., Williamsburg). There's no cover at the door; you must be 21+ with ID to enter. This event is open to the public.

This fall, Soilwork will arrive in the U.S. to kick off their We Sold Our Souls to Metal tour in support of Soulfly, with additional special guests Decapitated and Shattered Sun. You can see all the dates below the new video.

U.S. “We Sold Our Souls to Metal” 2015 Tour

For more info and tickets, visit soulfly.com.

SOULFLY, SOILWORK, DECAPITATED, SHATTERED SUN

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/2 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

10/3 - Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven

10/4 - Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre

10/6 - Kelowna, BC @ Level Nightclub

10/7 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite

10/8 - Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre

10/9 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

10/10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

10/12 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

10/13 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House Concert Venue

10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/16 - Worcester, MA @ Worcester Palladium - Rock & Shock

10/18 - Columbus, OH @ Northland Performing Arts Center

10/19 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

10/20 - New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

10/21 - Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar

10/22 - Knoxville, TN @ The International

10/23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

10/25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ The State Theatre

10/27 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

10/28 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

10/29 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

10/30 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

10/31 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red - no Soulfly

11/1 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick - no Soulfly

Photo: Hannah Verbeuren