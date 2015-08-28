Soilwork's David Andersson Premieres "The Ride Majestic" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

In the exclusive video below, Soilwork's David Andersson discusses the band's new—and 10th—album, The Ride Majestic, which was released today via Nuclear Blast Records.
He also plays plenty of guitar in the clip, even providing a playthrough of "The Ride Majestic (Aspire Angelic)," the title track from the new album.
The Ride Majestic is available in various formats (CD, vinyl, TS/CD bundle) right here, right now.
Since we're on the topic, be sure to join Bjorn “Speed” Strid and Dirk Verbeuren to hear the new album at the official The Ride Majestic NYC listening party, which takes place 9 tonight (August 28) at Duff’s Brooklyn (168 Marcy Ave., Williamsburg). There's no cover at the door; you must be 21+ with ID to enter. This event is open to the public.
This fall, Soilwork will arrive in the U.S. to kick off their We Sold Our Souls to Metal tour in support of Soulfly, with additional special guests Decapitated and Shattered Sun. You can see all the dates below the new video.
U.S. “We Sold Our Souls to Metal” 2015 Tour
SOULFLY, SOILWORK, DECAPITATED, SHATTERED SUN
- 9/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
- 10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
- 10/2 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
- 10/3 - Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven
- 10/4 - Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
- 10/6 - Kelowna, BC @ Level Nightclub
- 10/7 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite
- 10/8 - Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre
- 10/9 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
- 10/10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater
- 10/12 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
- 10/13 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom
- 10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House Concert Venue
- 10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
- 10/16 - Worcester, MA @ Worcester Palladium - Rock & Shock
- 10/18 - Columbus, OH @ Northland Performing Arts Center
- 10/19 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot
- 10/20 - New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre
- 10/21 - Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar
- 10/22 - Knoxville, TN @ The International
- 10/23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
- 10/24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
- 10/25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ The State Theatre
- 10/27 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
- 10/28 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
- 10/29 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!
- 10/30 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
- 10/31 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red - no Soulfly
- 11/1 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick - no Soulfly
Photo: Hannah Verbeuren