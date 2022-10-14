SolidGoldFX unveils revamped 76 MKII octave fuzz with new JFET preamp

By Matt Parker
published

The Canadian pedal-maker has added new components and extra control to its gnarly vintage-style fuzz

SolidGoldFX 76 MKII
(Image credit: SolidGoldFX)

The 76 MKII is the latest iteration of Canadian effects firm SolidGoldFX’s gritty retro fuzz pedal, with new upgrades including a JFET preamp and octave bypass switch.

The original 76 Fuzz was, like this one, a vintage octave-up fuzz that was heavily inspired by the likes of Ibanez’s early Standard Fuzz, the Univox Super Fuzz and other sounds of that mid-’70s era. As with the 76, the MK II offers much more generous output levels than the vintage units, which often need to be cranked to compete, tonally.

So what’s different? Well, inside the casing, SolidGoldFX says it’s given the components a rethink, bringing in a new JFET preamp (admired for their tube-y response) and four high-gain Toshiba transistors, alongside the silicon diode.

In addition, you can now bypass the octave part of the effect with a new mini-toggle, located in the center of the controls, giving you the option of using it as a standalone fuzz.

Further, subtler, tone-shaping is on offer thanks to the Texture and Color dials, which are essentially mids and brightness controls. The latter was previously a switch, but the addition of a dial control will give players much more nuanced control over their treble tones.

As SolidGoldFX put it: “All of this translates to a surprisingly varied and delicious fuzz feast, with everything from stabby robotic clangs, synthetic soaring leads, absolutely crushing doom chords as well as more warm and enveloping drives just a single stomp away.”

Pete Thorn certainly makes a convincing case for its credentials as a vintage grit box in his demo above. 

Expect to find the 76 MKII retailing around $199. For more information, head to SolidGoldFX (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.