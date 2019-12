At long last, we finally get our taste of the first new material from Soundgarden in more than 15 years. You can stream their new song, "Live to Rise," here, courtesy of KISW.

"Live to Rise" is scheduled to appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming The Avengers film and was apparently written specifically for the film.

There's no word yet on whether or not the new track will appear on the band's forthcoming new album, which is tentatively expected later this year.