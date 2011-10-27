Steel Panther Launch New Online Game, 'Balls Out Battles'

More or more bands are looking at alternative ways to spread the word about their music. One method that's become increasingly popular is using games to expose people to new music.

We recently reported on Zombie Slay, a brand new video game from the Devils Wears Prada, which pits players against an impending zombie apocalypse with the band's music soundtracking the experience.

Now, Steel Panther are stepping (momentarily) out of the '80s and into today to bring you a new online game, Balls Out Battles. You can check out the game, which is free to play, here.

Steel Panther will release their new album, Balls Out, on November 1.