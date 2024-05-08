“Musician, studio engineer and the mastermind behind some of rock's greatest albums”: Steve Albini, punk guitar icon and producer for Nirvana, Pixies, dies at 61

By
published

Guitarist and frontman for hard-edged alt-rock titans Big Black and Shellac, Albini was also a famed producer, most famously manning the boards for Nirvana's In Utero

Steve Albini performs onstage at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California on August 27, 2016
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/WireImage)

Steve Albini, a punk and alt-rock icon whose knife-edged, metallic guitar style influenced players the world over, has died at the age of 61, Pitchfork reports. Staff at Albini's recording studio, Electrical Audio, said that he died of a heart attack.

As the frontman and guitarist for Big Black, and later Shellac, Steve Albini developed an abrasive lyrical and guitar style that proved tremendously influential to generations of alt-rock and metal bands. 

