“I still have my uniform on, and I said, ‘I’ve been at work all day and I cut off all my hair.’ Gary said, ‘Bring your guitar. I’ll see you at six’”: Steve Morse quit music to become an airline pilot – until Lynyrd Skynyrd persuaded him to return

Steve Morse has opened up about his stint away from the music industry, and explained how playing on a Lynyrd Skynyrd live album reignited his passion for playing guitar professionally

(Image credit: Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Steve Morse has had a stellar career. From founding the Dixie Dregs to becoming Deep Purple's longest-serving guitarist, his name is forever etched in rock history.

However, he recently revealed that there was a period in his life when he quit playing guitar professionally altogether. Instead, he embarked on a career as a commercial airline co-pilot before Lynyrd Skynyrd reignited his passion for music as a profession.

