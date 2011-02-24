Steve Vai and Spinal Tap's Nigel Tufnel Team Up to Break World Record

Guitar virtuoso Steve Vai is attempting to break a Guinness World Record. In conjunction with the Berklee College of Music, Vai will try to teach the world's largest online guitar lesson on March 3. Vai is a Berklee alum and the main page to the event is here.

Spinal Tap's Nigel Tufnel is doing his part to break the record, as well. The guitarist is making sure excitement about the event goes to 11, with a video promoting Vai and the guitar lesson, which will take place at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Vai will focus on developing guitarists' personal technique and will also take questions toward the end of the 30-minute lesson. Check out what Tufnel said about the event in the video: