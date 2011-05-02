Steve Vai to Launch His Own Guitar Channel, GuitarTV.com

As he recently announced on his website, guitarist Steve Vai will launch his own 24-hour online guitar channel on May 10. The channel, GuitarTV.com, will feature nonstop concerts, movies and more. "Some 10 years ago, I purchased the domain name GuitarTV.com with a vision to one day launch an interactive 24-hour online video channel streaming performances of the world’s greatest guitar players in multiple genres, live concerts, guitar-related movies and more," writes Vai on his site. "Well, someday is here!" GuitarTV.com will be launched May 10 with a live event streamed from Musician’s Institute in Hollywood.