“It just feels free. No resistance, no restrictions”: Angel Vivaldi’s latest Charvel signature is a 7-string shred machine that has been 8 years in the making

Charvel has launched a brand new seven-string model for contemporary virtuoso Angel Vivaldi.

Vivaldi is hailed by the American firm as “one of the most celebrated, prolific guitarists of modern times”, and this new extended-range axe is his latest in a long line of signature guitars with Charvel. It arrives after an exhaustive eight-year R&D process that brings “considerable upgrades” to the Nova line, first launched in 2019.

The slick HH Superstrat pairs a caramelized basswood modified Jackson Dinky body with a bolt-on caramelized maple neck, which hosts a 12"-16" compound radius maple fretboard. The 'board is complete with 24 jumbo frets and Cascading Black Dot inlays and Luminlay side dots for shred-friendly visibility. And how about that reverse Fender Stratocaster headstock? Phwoar.

Two DiMarzio humbuckers – The Tone Zone 7 in the bridge and an Air Norton 7 in the neck – are joined by single Volume and Tone controls, a five-way switch.

Vivaldi's hardware choices include a Gotoh GE1996T Series double-locking floating bridge, a Gotoh locking nut, and Charvel-branded die-cast tuners. The neck gets a satin finish and a sculpted heel for oodles of access to the upper frets, while a natural-finish flame maple top rounds out its looks and tonal charm.

“This Nova is eight years in the making and sports some pretty considerable upgrades that will really take things up a notch,” Vivaldi purrs. “The natural finish really reminds me that it just isn’t a piece of gear, it’s this living breathing part of the creative process for me… it just feels free, no resistance, no restrictions.”

Before this pearler, Vivaldi's last signature came in 2021 via the impressively outfitted Pro-Mod DK24-6 Nova.

“Angel embodies the virtuosic technique and forward-thinking approach that has defined Charvel for decades,” adds Peter Wichers, Product Manager of Charvel Guitars. “His musical versatility, technical precision, and innovative vision perfectly align with our commitment to creating instruments that push boundaries.”

Its $1,999 price takes it out of the affordable ballpark that Charvel builds typically land in, which is a shame. But it's still fair value for your buck.

The Charvel Angel Vivaldi Pro-Mod Nova-7 NAT is available now.

Head to Charvel for more.

Discussing his approach to guitar and “speaking to the listener”, Vivaldi once told Guitar World that “people put too much stock in vibrato”, likening it to “putting explicit value into one feature on a person’s face. There’s more to a face than just a nose, you know?”