Stone Sour Share Official Video for Acoustic Version of "Mercy"

The song comes off the recently-released deluxe edition of their 2017 album, 'Hydrograd.'

Stone Sour have shared the official video for the acoustic version of their song “Mercy.” The unplugged take comes off the recently-released deluxe edition of their 2017 album, Hydrograd.

The two-disc Hydrograd Deluxe Edition collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from the album. It includes an acoustic version of the No. 1 rock song "Song #3," as well as covers of hits from Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen. The Deluxe Edition is highlighted by "Burn One Turn One,’ a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd.

Watch the video for "Mercy" (Acoustic) below:


Stone Sour are currently out on tour. All upcoming dates can be seen below: 

