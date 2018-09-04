Stone Sour Share Official Video for Acoustic Version of "Mercy"

Stone Sour have shared the official video for the acoustic version of their song “Mercy.” The unplugged take comes off the recently-released deluxe edition of their 2017 album, Hydrograd.

The two-disc Hydrograd Deluxe Edition collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from the album. It includes an acoustic version of the No. 1 rock song "Song #3," as well as covers of hits from Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen. The Deluxe Edition is highlighted by "Burn One Turn One,’ a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd.

Watch the video for "Mercy" (Acoustic) below:





Stone Sour are currently out on tour. All upcoming dates can be seen below:

9/4 – 10/13 with Ozzy Osbourne

*Stone Sour U.S. Headline Date

SEPTEMBER

4 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

6 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

8 Wantagh, NY Jones Beach

10 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts

12 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

14 Washington D.C. Jiffy Lube

15 Raleigh, NC The Ritz*

16 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

19 Detroit, MI DTE Energy

21 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

22 St. Louis, MO The Pageant*

23 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

26 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion

28 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

30 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre

OCTOBER

2 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

4 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

5 Reno, NV Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort*

6 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

9 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

11 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

13 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand

NOVEMBER

12 Krasnodar, RU Krasnodar Arena Hall

13 Rostov-na-donu, RU Arena Don

15 St. Petersburg, RU A2 Green Concert

16 Moscow, RU Adrenaline Stadium

18 Kiev, UA Stereo Plaza

DECEMBER

7 Ascot Vale, AU Melbourne Showgrounds

8 Sydney, AU Parramatta Park

9 Brisbane, AU The Marquee – Brisbane Showgrounds