Stone Sour Share Official Video for Acoustic Version of "Mercy"

Stone Sour have shared the official video for the acoustic version of their song “Mercy.” The unplugged take comes off the recently-released deluxe edition of their 2017 album, Hydrograd.
The two-disc Hydrograd Deluxe Edition collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from the album. It includes an acoustic version of the No. 1 rock song "Song #3," as well as covers of hits from Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen. The Deluxe Edition is highlighted by "Burn One Turn One,’ a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd.
Watch the video for "Mercy" (Acoustic) below:
Stone Sour are currently out on tour. All upcoming dates can be seen below:
9/4 – 10/13 with Ozzy Osbourne
*Stone Sour U.S. Headline Date
SEPTEMBER
4 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
6 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
8 Wantagh, NY Jones Beach
10 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts
12 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
14 Washington D.C. Jiffy Lube
15 Raleigh, NC The Ritz*
16 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
19 Detroit, MI DTE Energy
21 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
22 St. Louis, MO The Pageant*
23 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
26 Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion
28 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
30 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre
OCTOBER
2 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
4 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
5 Reno, NV Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort*
6 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
9 San Diego, CA Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
11 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
13 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand
NOVEMBER
12 Krasnodar, RU Krasnodar Arena Hall
13 Rostov-na-donu, RU Arena Don
15 St. Petersburg, RU A2 Green Concert
16 Moscow, RU Adrenaline Stadium
18 Kiev, UA Stereo Plaza
DECEMBER
7 Ascot Vale, AU Melbourne Showgrounds
8 Sydney, AU Parramatta Park
9 Brisbane, AU The Marquee – Brisbane Showgrounds