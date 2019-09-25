Stream Sunday's live interview event with Alex Skolnick right here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with famed multi-genre guitarist, Alex Skolnick. The interview will take place at 7:00 p.m. EST this Sunday, September 29, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll dig into the Alex Skolnick Trio’s latest jazz album, Conundrum, plus behind-the-scenes stories from his years on the road with metal legends Testament. It’s Skolnick's birthday, too, so we’ll help him celebrate in style. The event includes a long form interview, audience Q&A, and a special short performance from The Alex Skolnick Trio.

Skolnick will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The interview is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

For more, head over to alexskolinick.com or backstoryevents.com.

The video will appear below once we go live.