Subscribe to Australian Guitar to win a Line 6 HX Stomp, valued at $1,099!

Pushing the limits of how much high-class tech can squeeze into such a small chassis, the Line 6 HX Stomp is a professional‑grade guitar processor that delivers the sound of Helix amps, cabs, and effects in an ultra compact pedal. Whether you prefer to play through a traditional amp-and-pedal setup, or go direct onstage or in the studio, the HX Stomp seamlessly integrates into a variety of environments and applications.
Utilising the same DSP and HX Modelling technology as its bigger Helix brethren, the HX Stomp nonetheless fits easily onto a pedalboard, or even in the pocket of a gig bag. There are over 300 amps, cabs, and effects onboard, including a looper.
The HX Stomp contains all the same HX models found in the Helix family of products, as well as the legacy effects library from Line 6’s M-Series pedals, and stompbox modellers such as the DL4.
The possibilities are almost endless: use it as a “super stompbox”, a backup or travel rig, an add-on tone expander when combined with other modellers, an audio interface, or even a complete guitar or bass rig.
