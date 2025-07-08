I bought the HX Stomp years ago and it's still one of my smartest gear purchases - get up to $200 off Line 6 in the Sweetwater sale

Prime Day isn’t always about the deals happening at Amazon. If anything, for players looking for savings on genuinely great gear, the best advice is to look anywhere but Amazon. Case in point, right now Sweetwater is offering up to $200 off a host of Line 6 products , plus with most purchase you’ll also get an Eminence IR Sampler Pack completely free.

Whether you’re looking to modernize your pedalboard, streamline your rig with an all-in-one amp modeler, or finally explore Line 6’s powerful Helix Native plugin, now is the time to act. With Line 6 recently unveiling the Stadium Series – their biggest Helix release in a decade – interest is at an all-time high and Sweetwater’s discounts could not be better timed.

From practice amps to pro-level effects units, there is a deal here for every guitarist. Personally, I love my Line 6 HX Stomp; it was my first serious effects processor after years of relying on trusty stompboxes, and I have never looked back. It is the ultimate Swiss Army knife, and I use it on everything from guitars to synths with consistently stellar results.

We have handpicked the highlights in Sweetwater’s sale to save you time and money, and we will be tracking all the best early Prime Day guitar deals as they land. Let’s get into it.

Line 6 Helix LT: was $999.99 now $899.99 at Sweetwater Sound The Helix LT delivers the core power of Line 6’s flagship Helix in a streamlined, more affordable package, and right now it’s $100 off at Sweetwater. You still get access to over 200 effects, over 80 amps and 60 cabinets, with a user-friendly layout that is ideal for gigging and recording. Sure, you lose the scribble strips and a few ins and outs, but the tone engine is identical. Pound for pound, it’s one of the most capable modelers on the market. If you’re a session musician or simply want to try Helix, this is a great opportunity to do so and save some money.

Line 6 HX Effects: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Sweetwater Sound Line 6 created the HX multi-effects unit for those who want a neat, clean and cost-effective effects processor. With $100 off in the Sweetwater sale, you can use the HX to replace your ‘board entirely or simply use it as a complementary option for an existing setup. Although not as stacked as its bigger siblings, there are still over 200 effects, a built-in looper and full MIDI capability for your troubles. I have always loved the compact yet rugged build of the HX and using the momentary switch options for modulation effects is great fun. Read our full Line 6 HX Effects review

Line 6 Helix Native plugin: was $399.99 now $239.99 at Sweetwater Sound For those studio geeks and home recording enthusiasts, if you have not yet been acquainted with the Helix Native plugin, allow us to introduce you. With an incredibly generous $160 off at Sweetwater, this package delivers over 60 amps, 30 cabs, and 100 effects to use alongside your DAW of choice. I’ve used the Native plugin before, and the first thing I noticed was how well Line 6 translated the easy-to-dial-in functionality to a computer. It makes playing guitar through your laptop fun again!

