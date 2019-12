Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of part two of a new series of lesson videos by Chris Garza and Mark Heylmun of Suicide Silence.

The song, "Cease to Exist," is from the band's new album, You Can’t Stop Me, which will be released July 15.

Stay tuned for part three of this lesson tomorrow, Wednesday, July 9. To check out part one, look under RELATED CONTENT to the left or just HEAD HERE.

For more about Suicide Silence, follow them on Facebook.