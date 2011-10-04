The Summer Set on Tour This Fall with Plain White T's and The Ready Set

Following the release of their highly anticipated sophomore album, Everything’s Fine, The Summer Set will head back out on a nationwide tour this fall.

The band will headline a string of dates with support from The Downtown Fiction. The Summer Set will also tour as direct support to Plain White T’s on their Wonders of the Younger Fall 2011 tour and will follow that tour as direct on The Ready Set’s November/December dates. (Full tour dates below.)

The Summer Set recently visited the Billboard.com studios to perform a cover of the Blake Shelton hit “Honey Bee” for Billboard’s “Mashup Monday” series. Watch the performance here and check out their performance of “Someone Like You,” the first single off Everything’s Fine. The music video for their song debuted on MTV this summer.

The Summer Set also recorded a series of acoustic videos in the Arizona desert of select songs from Everything’s Fine.

Everything’s Fine has already been awarded 4 stars by Alternative Press Magazine and AbsolutePunk raves, “Everything's Fine just takes that bar to another level.” Recorded in Los Angeles with super-producer John Fields (Jimmy Eat World, Jonas Brothers, Switchfoot, Andrew W.K.), it entered the Billboard Independent chart at #10 in its first week and doubled first week sales of the band’s previous studio outing, Love Like This released in September, 2009.

The Arizona based The Summer Set is Brian Dales (vocals), John Gomez (guitar), Stephen Gomez (bass), Josh Montgomery (guitar) and Jess Bowen (drums).

PLAIN WHITE T’S TOUR DATES