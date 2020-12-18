TC Electronic adds the Helix Phaser and Viscous Vibe to the Plethora X5 in comprehensive TonePrint Pedalboard update

TC Electronic unveiled its Plethora X5 TonePrint Pedalboard earlier this year, and at the time we called it “the multi-effects pedal you’ve been waiting for.”

Indeed, with five separate effects sections containing every TonePrint pedal TC has released, as well as the ability to create up to 127 separate “pedalboards,” the Plethora is, well, exactly what its name implies.

Now, there’s even more Plethora goodness on offer, as TC has released a Firmware 1.2 update – its biggest yet – with a host of features and upgrades requested by customers and fans.

Update highlights include new Helix Phaser and Viscous Vibe (including ramp footswitch control) pedals, a Tape Deck Looper with record and playback of 80 seconds in mono and 40 seconds in stereo and a Hot Knobz function that allows users to assign the knobs to control any effect parameters on their board for real-time tweaking in PLAY mode.

Additionally, there’s nine new cab SIMS, adjustable MIDI channel functionality, expanded MIDI CC controls and optional dual footswitches, as well as bug fixes, optimizations and performance improvements.

Best of all, the Firmware 1.2 update is free, and available for download now.

To get started, head to TC Electronic.