8 best multi-effects pedals for guitarists 2020: top floorboard FX modelers

Replacing a pedalboard with a single pedal would have been unthinkable for most serious guitarists ten years ago, but even the pros are doing it now, and if that appeals to you, our guide to the best multi-effects pedals will definitely be of interest.

When digital processing became powerful enough to emulate digital-sounding effects and organic, analogue effects, the arrival of multi-effects truly began. Ok so early units such as the Zoom 505 hardly set the world on fire, but thanks to advancements in modern guitar tech they're making a comeback. And call us biased, but we think the multi-effects pedals listed here are well worth your consideration.

The 10 best amp modelers

Tidy up your ‘board with the 10 best mini-pedals for guitarists

Get creative with our pick of the best looper pedals

These days, it's common for multi-effects to offer amp and even cabinet modeling as well as the guitar effects. Although it's worth keeping these in mind, for the purposes of our best multi-effects pedals guide we'll be focusing heavily on the effects side.

For those of you who want to cut to the chase and find out what we think is the world's top multi-effects pedal for guitarists, allow us to clue you in...

What is the best multi-effects pedal?

In terms of both cost and its power, our number one choice for the best multi-effects pedal is the Line 6 HX Effects. Alright so without a screen it lacks some of the complicated functionality of the larger pedal... or does it? Instead, having a layout that's physically on the pedal and intuitive to use makes this Line 6 multi-effects a joy to use, in addition to being a powerful stereo effects unit.

If you don't need all the amp models and additional functionality of the larger Helix floorboards, it's a complete no-brainer.

Best multi-effects pedals: buying advice

The most important things to look for in a multi-effect are ease of use and its bank of effects. After all, if it's not easy to use, it's unlikely to be as useful a tool, and certainly not much fun.

Different multi-effects will focus on different sets of effects. Some stick closely to basic versions of effects like delay, modulation, and reverb. Many however will also try and throw in a few wild-card effects that you might find on more boutique FX pedals.

Try the 10 best chorus pedals for guitarists

Want more ‘verb? These are the best reverb pedals right now

It's also worth considering how many parameters the unit typically offers you per patch. Generally speaking, the more powerful the unit, the more parameters it will offer. This is a double-edged sword though, as too many parameters can lead to option paralysis, where the number of available settings can be overwhelming.

You might also be thinking, 'Why digital multi-effects?'. Well, the simplest answer is that making many analogue effects fit in a small space is very difficult in terms of circuit design. Also, ordering and re-ordering those requires a digital 'brain' to control the routing anyway.

That means, beyond a point, it's easier to do the whole thing in software. However, analogue multi-FX floorboards do exist from Tech21, Mooer and T-Rex, among others. Let's look a closer look at the best multi-effects pedals for guitarists...

The best multi-effects pedals to buy now

(Image credit: Line 6)

1. Line 6 HX multi-effects pedal

This small and mighty multi-effect puts the power at your feet

Launch price: $599.99 | Number of effects: 104 | Number of assignable footswitches: 6

Feels great to use

Great range of effects

If you want amp modeling

With no screen, the HX Effects relies on scribble strips and coloured lights above the footswitches in order to indicate what's going on to the user and to edit patches.

It sounds like that shouldn't be enough to compete with the larger units, but this stripped-back interface is elegant and packing all of the effects of its larger brothers means it has all the firepower to make it the best multi-effects pedals you can buy, particular if you play live.

Moreover, besides the standard delays, mods and reverbs there's also some gems like the particle verb, which is a clear nod to boutique effects.

There are only six patches available on the front panel, but if that's an issue then you could always integrate it into a traditional pedalboard setup. It's not drastically more expensive than a single Strymon big-box pedal, and size-wise it's about twice the size of a Whammy.

Read our Line 6 HX Effects review

(Image credit: Boss)

2. Boss GT-1000

Want all the 500 series pedals in one? Here you go...

Launch price: $1,399.99 | Number of effects: 145 | Number of assignable footswitches: 3-8

Huge range of effects

Impressive sound quality

Editing patches isn't super intuitive

Pricey if you're not using the amp models

Boss have been the market leaders in compact effects pedals since the early ‘80s, and chances are, if you're reading this, you own at least a couple yourself.

With their recent 500 series of studio-grade pedals, the DD-500 delay, RV-500 reverb and MD-500 modulation, they brought their expertise to a new form-factor and a higher-ticket area of the market. If you looked at the release of those pedals and thought "if I had a board of just those three, I'd be set," you'd be far from alone, and that's exactly what the GT-1000 delivers.

Obviously it's not just those three units in the box; yes a lot of algorithms were ported over, but there's also a state-of-the-art amp and cab simulator, as well as an IR loader.

Read our Boss GT-1000 review

(Image credit: Line 6)

3. Line 6 Helix LT

One of the best multi-effects pedals with the best interface in town

Launch price: $1,099.99 | Number of effects: 104

Excellent user interface

Huge number of patches

Cost

If the HX Effects doesn't quite cover your needs, if you need amp modeling, or if you own a Line 6 Variax guitar, then the Helix LT offers all of the processing oomph of the full-fat Helix, but in a slimmed-down package without scribble strips or all of the inputs and outputs of the flagship.

Whether it's on-stage or for studio use, the LT is simply a beast, with great quality amps, effects, cabs, mic sims... you name it.

It's got eight assignable patches on the front panel, as well as bank change, tuner and tap switches and the best user interface of any multi-effect on the market, including Fractal Audio’s Axe-FX III, which is three times the price. What's not to like?

Play it loud with the best electric guitars

Strum away on the best acoustic guitars for beginners and pros

(Image credit: Fractal Audio)

4. Fractal Audio AX8 multi-effects pedal

An upgradeable multi-effects pedal offering a huge selection of effects

Launch price: $1,299.99 | Number of effects: Loads! | Number of assignable footswitches: 11

Best-in-class effects

Studio quality tools

There’s a new model on the horizon

The Fractal Audio AX8 is packed with enough amp and speaker cabinet models and multi-effects capability to last most players a lifetime of exploration. It’s also packaged in a super-durable pedalboard controller and costs a fraction of the price of Fractal’s flagship Axe-FX III processor.

The selection of amp and speaker cabinet models is huge and includes almost every vintage classic and workhorse from the ‘50s until today. Same goes for the effects, offering instant access to pedal and rack processor effects that would take a lifetime and a fortune to accumulate.

Internal memory stores 512 presets, but you also can save additional presets via the AX8’s USB interface when connected to a computer.

Read our Fractal Audio AX8 review

(Image credit: Headrush)

5. HeadRush Floorboard

The best multi-effects pedal if amps are more your thing

Launch price: £999 | Number of effects: 34 | Number of assignable footswitches: 8-10

If you want amp modeling as well

If you care most about overdrives

If you’re after wacky sounds

The touchscreen isn’t great

With a huge amount of processing power on offer, the distortions on the HeadRush are really something to write home about. Drives have rich higher-order harmonics and plenty of headroom, interacting in a startlingly amp-like way with the on-board amp models and perform excellently when being used to boost a real-life amp in the room.

Though the HeadRush has the normal array of effects you'd expect - vintage delays and choruses, modern versions of the same effects, and some stereo variants - there's nothing truly outside-the-box here. If you're looking for wilder, space-cadet sounds, then unlike with the Boss and Line 6 units, you'll have to look at expanding to at least a couple of extra pedals alongside this floorboard.

Also, though it looks good on paper, the touchscreen is often more annoying to use than a regular joystick or arrow keys.

Your ’board needs power. Find the best pedalboard power supplies here

Need a budget amp? These are the best guitar amplifiers under $500

(Image credit: Mooer)

6. Mooer GE300 multi-effects pedal

A powerful and compact multi-effect with a decent user interface

Launch price: $799 | Number of effects: 164 | Number of assignable footswitches: 4-8

Great range of effects

Synth effect is fantastic

Other options at this price

Weird footswitch layout

After a decade slugging it out at the lower end of the market with their distinctive micro-effects, Mooer have changed tack, and recently started releasing ambitious digital pedals.

The GE300 is their flagship unit and, fully loaded with excellent effects and a fantastic monosynth patch, it certainly delivers the goods. Our only issue with the unit itself is that by default the footswitches have the assigns on the second row, which seems a bit backward compared to competitors.

The other problem with the GE300 is that Mooer's success is built on them being highly price-competitive. As with the Ocean Machine, their Devin Townsend signature pedal, they've gone upmarket with the GE300 and there’s a price tag to match. The GE300 is a serious piece of kit, but it's hard to recommend it over the Helix LT when they're both around the same price.

(Image credit: Zoom)

Bring the filth with best distortion pedals for all budgets

And turn it up with the best amps for metal

7. Zoom MS-70 CDR

The best multi-effects pedal for creating unusual sounds

Launch price: $129.99 | Number of effects: 86 | Number of assignable footswitches: 1

Cheap

Massively customisable

A bit fiddly to use

A sleeper hit in some corners of the online pedal community, the Zoom is deceptively deep. Powerful enough to keep up with any single-pedal sized digital effect, yet versatile enough to take the place of a multi-effect in a pedal chain, the MS-70 models a variety of vintage and modern boutique effects within a tiny, stereo enclosure.

Its real power is being able to use six of its effects simultaneously in a chain, allowing for very expressive and unusual sounds to be created. Best of all, since it's so small, even if you only use those sounds in one song on the setlist, the MS-70 doesn't take up much space!

(Image credit: Tech21)

8. Tech21 SansAmp Fly-rig 5

If you want a simple solution and don't want digital effects

Launch price: $299 | Number of effects: 5 | Number of assignable footswitches: 0

If you like (mainly) analogue effects

Compact form-factor

Not very flexible

The Tech21 isn't quite an analogue option, but for multi-effects it's about as close as you can get. Although it's possible to make analogue delays using old-school 'bucket brigade' chips, reverb effects require digital processing, and as a result the Fly-rig 5 is a hybrid unit.

Still, Tech21 know how to make a fantastic drive, and the Fly-rig 5 boasts a Plexi SansAmp and a boost, meaning it can be used in front of an amp or straight into a powered PA for maximum flexibility.

The delay and reverb are solid, if nothing to write home about - the real selling point here is how tiny this little beast is. If you don't require more than a simple delay and reverb besides drive options, then this is one of the best multi-effects pedals out there.