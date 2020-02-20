TC Electronic’s Plethora X5 TonePrint Pedalboard might just be the multi-effects pedal you’ve been waiting for

You might recall TC Electronic teasing a do-everything multi-effects pedal back in September - before everything suddenly went quiet. But now, finally, the fruits of the Danish co’s labor have revealed themselves in the form of the Plethora X5 TonePrint Pedalboard.

Spanning five separate effects sections - each with its own pressure-sensitive MASH footswitch - the Plethora X5 contains every TonePrint pedal TC has released thus far, spanning compression to pitch-shifting, delay, reverb and every modulation under the sun.

Up to 127 separate ‘pedalboards’ can be created, each with five pedals, with the ability to store up to 75 TonePrints for each effect.

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

Any effect can be loaded in any pedal slot in any order, and TC has generously included an FX loop, which can also be moved anywhere in the chain, allowing you to run the Plethora’s effects before or after your own drive pedals.

As you may have noted, each pedal features just a single knob - instead, the majority of editing is done via a Bluetooth connection to TC’s TonePrint app.

Other features include stereo inputs and outputs, plus a cab sim with British-style voicing, while TC is promising a host of feature updates throughout the Plethora’s lifespan.

The Plethora’s pedalboard-friendly size and ability to serve as an addition to a complement of drive pedals could see it win a place in the rigs of many players - it certainly takes the fight to Line 6, Boss, Zoom, et al.

We’ll find out whether that’s true when it lands later this year for around $399. See TC Electronic for more info.