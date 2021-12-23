TC Electronic celebrates the 45th anniversary of its first-ever pedal with the Stereo Chorus Flanger Gold

TC Electronic is revisiting its roots with the celebratory Stereo Chorus Flanger Gold, which pays tribute to the brand’s first-ever pedal, the Stereo Chorus Flanger (SCF).

The newly refined SCF Gold celebrates the 45th anniversary of the brand’s premiere pedal – which was originally launched by founder Kim Rishøj in 1976 – and promises to rejuvenate the original template by introducing a set of “very small but crucial upgrades”.

At first glance, it’s identical to the flagship SCF – save the gold text, natch. In terms of controls, there is a single bypass footswitch, as well as three control knobs for Speed, Width and Intensity. Sandwiched between them is a Mode switch, which flicks between Chorus, Pitch Modulation and Flanger.

Other appointments include the true-to-original mono/stereo output jacks, as well as Ex. Bypass and Input connections.

Fans of the original will no doubt be familiar with its feature set. Speed and Width are responsible for dictating the degree of the chosen effect, while Intensity can be used to fine-tune specific sounds depending on what mode you’re in.

In Chorus mode, Intensity determines the notching depth of the effect, while in Pitch Modulation and Flanger mode the parameter controls the amount of pitch shift and signal regeneration, respectively.

“In one way it was an easy task, as there was actually very little to improve,” said Paul Robert Scott, Product Manager. “But in reality, of course, it was also a challenge. It was a fine balance between paying tribute and staying true, while upgrading specific aspects where new technologies made it possible to do so.”

How about those upgrades, then? Well, according Scott, the SCF Gold has been refined in order to make it more compatible with modern pedalboards thanks to a new 9V DC power socket that replaces a hardwire transformer.

In terms of performance, a new op amp has been introduced in the preamp stage in a bid to create greater headroom, improved low frequency response and a wider dynamic range.

The SCF Gold has also been treated to a larger, more powerful LFO LED – which sits above the Mode switch – that aims to make it easier for users to see at a glance whether the pedal is engaged.

“But in every other aspect,” Scott continued, “we stay true to the original – from the adjustable input gain to the fundamental Bucket Brigade Device circuit design, and of course it has the same amazing stereo spread and unreal signal to noise ratio that earned the SCF its nickname: The Sound of Silence."

The SCF Gold will be available for $199. To find out more, visit TC Electronic.