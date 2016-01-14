Tedeschi Trucks Band Premiere Title Track from New Album, 'Let Me Get By'

Let Me Get By, the new album by Tedeschi Trucks Band, sees guitarist Derek Trucks throwing his full energy into a project.

Now that he's left the Allman Brothers Band, TTB, which also features Trucks' wife, singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi, is clearly—and understandably—his primary focus.

Today, GuitarWorld.com brings you the exclusive premiere of the album's title track. You can check it out below.

"This song started with a single line that our keyboard player Kofi Burbridge played in soundcheck," Trucks says. "Many of the songs on the album came about in a similar way; someone in the band brought an idea or a phrase, and the rest of the group contributed their own touches to fill in the blanks.

"This one was also a natural fit as the title of the album. We’re fortunate to be a band that’s all pushing in the same direction, so when we go into the studio, it’s almost an extension of what we do on stage, and I think this track shows some of that cohesiveness that we’ve developed over the years."

Let Me Get By is completely home-grown affair, recorded in Tedeschi and Trucks' backyard studio, which left them free to lay down tracks when inspiration struck. Their two children (11 and 13) literally grew up on the road. Derek's dad sells merch on tour and his brother runs the home studio in Jacksonville, although "home studio" hardly does it justice.

Let Me Get By will be released January 29 via Concord/Fantasy.

For more information, visit tedeschitrucksband.com and follow along on Facebook.