“I got to meet all the people that make the guitars, and I was blown away by how many women were in there. Women never get the cred”: Susan Tedeschi on the making of her long-awaited signature Telecaster and the next generation of blues guitar heroes

By
published

The blues powerhouse’s first signature Fender has been a long time coming. She explains why it has finally given her confidence in her guitar playing – and names the up-and-coming players she’s keeping an eye on

Susan Tedeschi
(Image credit: Fender)

Sound the hotly-anticipated gear release klaxon, because Susan Tedeschi – blues powerhouse and joint bandleader of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, alongside husband Derek Trucks – has teamed up with Fender to bring us her first signature guitar.

It’s based on her 1993 Standard Telecaster in Caribbean Mist, an instrument that’s been with her for the majority of her career and which appears on the cover of her 1998 breakout record Just Won’t Burn. It’s a collaboration we’ve been crossing our fingers over for years – especially since Fender CEO Andy Mooney pledged to up the brand’s game in terms of female artist signatures in 2019.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Ellie Rogers
Ellie Rogers

Since graduating university with a degree in English, Ellie has spent the last decade working in a variety of media, marketing and live events roles. As well as being a regular contributor to Total Guitar, MusicRadar and GuitarWorld.com, she currently heads up the marketing team of a mid-scale venue in the south-west of England. She started dabbling with guitars around the age of seven and has been borderline obsessed ever since. She has a particular fascination with alternate tunings, is forever hunting for the perfect slide for the smaller-handed guitarist, and derives a sadistic pleasure from bothering her drummer mates with a preference for “f**king wonky” time signatures.