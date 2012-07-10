Testament Post First In-Studio Video for 'Dark Roots of Earth'

Bay Area thrash legends Testament have just posted their first in-studio video from the making of their upcoming album, Dark Roots of Earth. Watch it below.

The follow-up to 2008's The Formation of Damnation (buy on iTunes) was produced by Andy Sneap and features the drumming talents of Gene Hoglan and Lamb of God's Chris Adler.

The album's first single, "True American Hate," has already made its online debut and can be heard below.

Dark Roots of Earth is due out July 31 via Nuclear Blast Records.