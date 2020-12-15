That Pedal Show and JAM Pedals join forces for the Harmonious Monk harmonic tremolo pedal

JAM Pedals and That Pedal Show have teamed up to launch the Harmonious Monk harmonic tremolo pedal.

A project that began back in July 2019, the brainchild of That Pedal Show and JAM Pedals was born (as most great ideas are) over a few beers during a discussion of their favorite effects on their pedalboards.

Thanking Joey Landreth and his Fender Super amp for the vintage trem tones that inspired their love of harmonic tremolo, Mick Taylor and Dan Steinhardt of That Pedal Show say the Harmonious Monk was created in an attempt to find the “ideal pedal version of the effect”.

The all-analogue Harmonious Monk features three knobs which control the depth, speed and dry/wet mix of the signal as well as a fourth which controls the pedal’s level, allowing for easy adjustability and integration into existing rigs.

Also featured are two toggle switches that flick between harmonic and amplitude modes – the former being modeled after vintage tremolo sounds and the latter activating the harmonic modulation which, unsurprisingly, alters the harmonic and dynamic sound of the guitar.

The second toggle allows you to flick between subtle and intense modes which introduce possibilities for smooth trem tones and punchy staccato sounds – you can hear those in action below.

Sitting alongside the activation switch, the pedal is capped off with a double-speed function footswitch that doubles the tremolo’s speed – a second LED shows when this mode is engaged.

In a video posted to the TPS YouTube channel, Mick said that if there was one word he could use to describe JAM Pedals it would be “artisan”, and went on to applaud the “crazy lengths” the company goes through to develop and construct their pedals.

The second batch of the popular pedal – which is currently being handmade by Jam Pedals – is to be released on December 18 following a successful first batch.

Find out more at JAM Pedals and That Pedal Show.