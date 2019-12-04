The Jack White and Tenacious D collaboration is finally here

In a collaboration of pure surname synchronicity, Jack White has paired up with Jack Black and his Tenacious D partner Kyle Gass on a new song, Don’t Blow It, Kage, which was released as a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl on White’s Third Man Records on Black Friday and is now available for streaming.

“Jack White invited us to party, he wanted us to kick out the jams,” Black sings on the acoustic guitar rocker, which also includes a spoken word appearance from White.

White and the D first teased the collaboration back in August in a 17-minute video titled Jack Gray, which followed Tenacious D as they took a road trip to Nashville and visited White’s’ Third Man Records facility and also his home studio, where they recorded the new tune with White producing.

“I think our song is the kickin’ chicken,” Black says in the video. It’s a stone-cold jam.”

Decide for yourself above.